Pardes by Amos Hoffman & Noam Lemish

by

The slippery modes of Near Eastern music lend themselves easily enough to jazz and have been material for jazz musicians as far back as Duke Ellington’s “Caravan.” On Pardes, guitarist-oud player Amos Hoffman and pianist Noam Lemish perform a lush set of compositions in that manner, steeped in the particular traditions of Sephardic Jews. Thrumming jazz bass lines support improvisations on the oud; the rhythm section steps between jazz and Near Eastern tempos as different but complementary cultures veer apart and converge.