Even if you’re unaware of the album title, the music would instantly suggest film score. Portuguese vocalist Sara Serpa composed Recognition as the soundtrack for an otherwise silent documentary drawn from 8mm home movies taken by her family in the former Portuguese colony of Angola. The music conveys drama, suspense, unease—and would go well on a Criterion Collection issue of a German silent horror classic. Her wordless vocals provide continuity.

To read more album reviews, click here.