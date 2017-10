Jazz and raga—the possibilities of melding Harlem with Delhi have been audible since at least the ’60s. New York saxophonist Rudresh Mahanthappa and his Indo-Pak Coalition explore those connections on their second album, Agrima. Dan Weiss’ elastic tabla rhythms and guitarist Rez Abbasi’s open-sky harmonies give Mahanthappa plenty of space for solos that echo east and west. Subtle contemporary touches are added through use of softwear-driven effects.