Sacred Unveils New Single 'Berlin Wall'

“Berlin Wall” the lead-off single from Sacred’s upcoming album Myths & Monsters is both progressive and aggressive. Vocalist Vincent Black sounds barely able to contain himself as guitarist Stelio Kalkounos’ ping-pong riff builds the tension before the band slams into the meat of the song. “I spent my time watching generations rise and fall,” Black sings, “I’ve seen a man take his hammer to the Berlin Wall.” Mixed by Tom Lord-Alge, the teaser track for the band’s sophomore album 'Myths & Monsters,' scheduled for release June 12.