Sepultura, 'Quadra' (Nuclear Blast)

Despite no remaining original members, Brazilian thrash kings Sepultura roar into 2020 with arguably the most complete metal album of the band’s 35-year history. On Quadra, Sepultura pays respect to the past while also embracing new flourishes such as orchestral elements, choirs and clean vocals. The Latin title means “four ways” and refers to the four sections into which the 12-song album is divided. The first three tracks consist of pure and mighty thrash played with a high degree of technical finesse, while the next three invoke the groove metal of 1996’s Roots.

The final half-dozen songs fall into more experimental and acoustic territory—including “The Pentagram,” a chugging instrumental that shows off the band’s breadth of musicality while resting Derrick Green’s shredded vocal cords, and “Agony of Defeat,” which finds Green singing in a clean yet thick voice that gives the song a progressive-metal vibe and suggests broad new possibilities for Sepultura, even at this late date.

Sepultura will perform at The Rave on Friday, March 27, with Sacred Reich, Crowbar and Art of Shock.