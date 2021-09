That clean, dry trumpet tone sounds a little like Chet Baker, the understated prince of West Coast cool in the 1950s. And when trumpeter Jonathan Bauer sets the horn aside and sings, he sounds a little like Baker, too. With the self-explanatory Sings & Plays, Bauer addresses a batch of classic jazz vocal numbers with swingin’ takes on “Days of Wine and Roses” and “Exactly Like You” along with an easy-going “Just Friends.” He’s backed throughout by a small, capable combo.