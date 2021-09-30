Skyline by Gonzalo Rubalcaba, Ron Carter and Jack DeJohnette (5 Passion Records)

Like several other respected musicians, pianist Gonzalo Rubalcaba emigrated from Cuba to the U.S. seeking opportunities. He won a Grammy after his arrival. For his new album of Afro-Cuban accented jazz, Rubalcaba sought two of his heroes. The rhythm section of bassist Ron Carter and drummer Jack DeJohnette prove to be sensitive collaborators on a project to which each musician contributes compositions (plus one co-written by the trio). The flow of musicianship is organic, with an almost palpable sense that they enjoyed the session as they explored the outlines of melody, harmony and rhythm.