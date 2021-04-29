Sobering Times by Ricky Byrd

After spending much of his rock and roll career with Joan Jett and The Blackhearts, guitarist Ricky Byrd launched a belated solo career with Sobering Times. It’s almost a concept album and has a running theme about addiction and the strength to rise above it. The tone is grateful, hopeful and resilient ad the music is melodic, firmly grounded in the essentials of ‘60s and ‘70s rock. Listen closely for echoes of The Rolling Stones, Faces, The Sweet and The Beatles. One track, “Together,” drew praise from no less than Steve Van Zandt.