Soft Machine: Hidden Details (MoonJune)

I’ve always been suspicious of bands that go on with no original members. But in Soft Machine’s case, the band began as part of an amorphous constellation of likeminded musicians in 1968’s thriving Canterbury scene. The current Soft Machine includes bassist Roy Babbington, drummer John Marshall and guitarist John Etheridge, whose associations with the group date from the early ’70s, plus woodwind player and pianist Theo Travis, a fellow traveler from the Canterbury scene. Their music can sometimes be called space jam, albeit grounded in jazz unlike the mesmeric rock of Hawkwind. They can also be called a fusion group, though the music is premised on setting and altering moods, not gratuitous displays of musicianship. Hidden Details is an altogether enjoyable ride, an intriguing set of new music that builds from Soft Machine’s past.