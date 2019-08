With Somewhere, singer Peter Eldridge and pianist Kenny Werner seek to conjure those great 1950s LPs by Frank Sinatra—those melancholic yet hopeful albums arranged by Nelson Riddle and Gordon Jenkins. Eldridge lacks Sinatra’s nuance, but his 2 a.m. baritone crooning is an effective medium for a slender handful of standards (Eddy Arnold, Leonard Bernstein, Johnny Mandel) and a clutch of originals that echo their influences. The orchestra of strings wraps the melodies with lush expectation.morton