Songs of the Polka King: The Ultimate Collection by Frank Yankovic

Cleveland and Milwaukee share many traits, including a history with polka music. Frank Yankovic was called the “Polka King” and was the genre’s brightest star for many decades. Songs of the Polka King collects and remasters Yankovic’s final two albums recorded before his death in 1998. He was respected enough outside the confines of East-Central European ethnic enclaves to draw Chet Atkins, David Allan Coe, Don Everly and—why not? Weird Al Yankovic—to the sessions. On “Just Because,” he explores polka’s connection to Mexican norteño in the company of Little Joe Hernandez. It’s good time music from another time—and still hasn’t lost the knack for triggering smiling faces and tapping feet.