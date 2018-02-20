Spanglemaker: Deadlines

Spanglemaker, a popular East Side Milwaukee band in the ’90s, regrouped last year to record a CD. Deadlines features variety within an identifiable sound framed by Terrence Sippel’s earnest vocals and the band’s songwriting sensibility. Several songs, especially “Losing You, Losing Me” and “Hope You Stay” are piano-based epics that can’t help but echo, if only for moments, ’70s Elton John. But that’s only one facet of Spanglemaker. The snappy new wave of “Playing Our Song” is a classic narrative of riding down the highway, windows down and the radio turned up. The crackling, popping “Music is the Drug” is simply a good rock tune.