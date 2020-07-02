Speak Your Name by Hi Fi Lo

Composing on laptop and performing on synthesizers (with minimal accompaniment), Hi Fi Lo (aka Todd Pentney) produces mellifluous music of blips and flows. The mostly whimsical aural landscapes sound ready for adaptation by filmmakers as soundtracks. The music conjures images and moods. There are jazz moments and hints of hip-hop, but much of Hi Fi Lo’s DNA derives from the German pioneers of non-academic electronic music, Kraftwerk and Tangerine Dream, filtered through Pentney’s own sensibility.

