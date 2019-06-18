Stax “Soul Explosion” by Various Artists (Craft Recordings)

Stax “Soul Explosion”

In 1969, Memphis-based Stax Records had already ended its contract with the Atlantic label and lost a formidable catalogue of recordings by Otis Redding, Carla Thomas, Sam & Dave and others. Stax executives began a major rebuilding effort, launching 27 albums and 30 singles in several months in an effort they called the “Soul Explosion.” The effort took and the label caught fire.

On May 31, Craft Recordings released its own Soul Explosion, a double-vinyl set featuring a host of those Stax artists, both well-known and forgotten. Kicking off the rhythmic set is Johnnie Taylor’s infectious “Who’s Making Love,” one of the label’s most successful recordings. Selections by Booker T. & The M.G.s, Eddie Floyd, The Staple Singers, The Bar-Kays, some sweet blues from Albert King and other artists round out a rich mix.

The release was timed to coincide with the start of Black Music Month, and Craft Recordings will release 30 more recordings throughout June by many of the Soul Explosion artists, as well as Little Milton, Melvin Van Peebles, Rufus Thomas and other acts. Time to rebuild that R&B record collection, brothers and sisters.