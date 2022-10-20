The Asylum Albums (1972-1975) by Joni Mitchell

The Asylum Years (1972-1975) by Joni Mitchell

By the time Joni Mitchell emerged from the ‘60s folk revival, Bob Dylan had shown that popular songwriters could carry ideas heavier than romance. With open-tuned guitar in hand, she was among those seeking to expand the scope of possibility, turning songs into something like short stories from her life.

At first, Mitchell continued her folk-based trajectory after moving to Asylum Records, releasing For the Roses (1972) with its clever hit, “You Turn Me On (I’m a Radio).” As the new Asylum Albums box set reveals, her direction took a sharper turn on Court and Spark (1974). The harmonies became trickier, the changes less predictable and jazz was no longer just a flavor as Mitchell more fully drew its influence into the bones of her writing and performances. The swooping, leaping vocals of “Help Me” and “Free Man in Paris” challenged her pop-folk framework. Court and Spark also included her version of Annie Ross’ bit of ‘50s hipster jazz, “Twisted.”

Mitchell was at the top of her popularity when she released the live Miles of Aisles (1974), recorded in part with a jazz fusion band, the L.A. Express. Fortunately, the L.A. Express worked on behalf of her songs, not their own doodling, and helped place her earlier work in a new context.

The following year marked Mitchell’s departure into less explored territory. With The Hissing of Summer Lawns (1975), she began to lose her pop audience with tracks such as the Burundi-drum driven “The Jungle Line” in keys that didn’t follow easy linear patterns. When first spun on FM radio, “The Jungle Line” sounded unlike anything else, frustrating to an audience that demanded familiarity and reassurance. Even on less ambitious tracks, her songwriting achieved new levels musically and lyrically.