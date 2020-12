I don’t think it’s my imagination but the second track of The Burnt Pines’ debut sounds like Buddy Holly—if he had come of age in the 21st century. and lovelorn memories. But track two, “Heavy and Young,” hits a lighter tone and is grounded in echoes of the American music Holly heard while coming up. The Burnt Pines’ songs could easily thrive in a stripped down setting of acoustic guitar, upright bass and a drummer keeping time behind an elemental kit.