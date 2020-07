Duende Libre is a bright contemporary Seattle-based world jazz combo with an interest in Africa. Two-thirds of their third album, The Dance She Spoke, is derived from African sources and retooled imaginatively by the band and its primary composer, Alex Chadsey. Senegalese drummer Thione Diop adds percussion to three tracks, adding polyrhythmic flair to the polished proceedings.

