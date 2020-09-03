The Doors are Open by Azat Bayazitov

Azat Bayazitov is steeped in the sound of post-1960, post-bop jazz. The Russian saxophonist recorded his latest album in the place most associated with that music, New York City. The Doors are Open displays his dexterity as he travels in and around the melodies, defining the direction for his crack combo on a batch of eight original numbers. Echoes of his homeland are hard to hear. Despite its title, “The Huge Sky of Kazan” sounds closer to the Hudson River than the Volga.

