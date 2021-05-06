The Gospel Truth by Gilby Clarke (Golden Robot Records)

Smack-dab in the middle of Gilby Clarke’s first solo album since 2002’s Swag is a song called “Wise Old Timer,” a sluggish riff rocker that might as well be self-referential. The 58-year-old singer and guitarist’s musical history dates back to the mid-’80s and includes gigging with everyone from Nancy Sinatra to The MC5. But he’s best known for his three-year stint in Guns N’ Roses, replacing original guitarist Izzy Stradlin in the middle of 1991’s Use Your Illusion Tour. On The Gospel Truth, Clarke sounds like a true believer, swaggering his way through 10 catchy songs with bluesy licks, fat riffs and soulful grooves.

His singing and soloing channel Ace Frehley, albeit with a greater degree of sophistication. Mötley Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx and Jane’s Addiction drummer Stephen Perkins join in on the snarky single “Tightwad,” while erstwhile BoDeans drummer Kenny Aronoff plays on other tracks. At 33 minutes, The Gospel Truth could have been longer, considering Clarke’s 21-year absence from the solo spotlight. On the other hand, the album delivers the kind of drama-free listening experience that’s perfect coming from a guy who put up with Axl Rose at the height of hubris.