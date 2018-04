You might be tempted to think The Heavyweights Brass Band is a young ensemble from New Orleans, combining Crescent City marching band tradition with contemporary R&B. They are—gasp!—Canadian, but are lent support by guest stars from the Preservation Hall Jazz Band, the Dirty Dozen Brass Band and other players from the city that taught marching bands to be funky. This City was recorded in New Orleans and includes covers of Stevie Wonder and Steve Earle amidst the originals.