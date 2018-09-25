The Temple Rockers: Festival of Lights (Fresh Roots Records)

Orthodox Judaism and Rastafarianism are more akin than superficialities would indicate and reggae bassist David Solid Gould explores those interconnections with his band, The Temple Rockers. The biblical references are a shared commonality, but so is a tendency toward minor keys. Festival of Lights rekindles the rootsy analogue sound of ’70s reggae with muggy horns and deep grooves and a set of songs from the Jewish tradition. Gould invited notable reggae vocalists such as Linval Thompson and Ansel Meditations to share the bema. The odd thing? It works.