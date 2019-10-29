There From Here (Slammin Media) by Tune Town

Judging by the number of albums by Toronto musicians, Canada’s biggest city has pushed New York City aside for honors as North America’s jazz capital. The latest is from Tune Town, a trio pushing at the edges without losing sight of melody. Those often playful, even funky melodic lines are set by saxophonist Kelly Jefferson with agile support from acoustic bassist Artie Roth and nimble on-the-beat drumming by Ernesto Cervini. The material is all original aside from a deep dive into the melody of Duke Ellington’s “Sophisticated Lady.”