“Too Many Dues” b/w “Mercy” by Norwood, Angelo & Chris Meet Eric Blowtorch and the Bodyguards

“Too Many Dues” by Norwood, Angelo & Chris Meet Eric Blowtorch and the Bodyguards

For decades Eric Blowtorch has imbedded issues of social justice in his music. His recent rocksteady single adds the talents of Fishbone’s Angelo Moore, Norwood Fisher and Christopher Dowd to the mix. The up-tempo track infuses energy to the legacy of frustration, “What does a brother have to do to receive respect already due?”

Flipside “Mercy,” simmers thanks to vocalist Steph Lippert, organist Don Turner and a steady grooving rhythm section. With Blowtorch threatening to boil over, the lesson—embedding positivity—is one that many of us can stand a bit more of, “mercy to the human race; mercy when your blood boils over; mercy on your enemy.” Available on vinyl and download, 10% of profits will go to Black Lives Matter.