'Two Tickets to the Moon' by Trolley

Has it been that long already? Twenty-five years ago, when Milwaukee’s Trolley debuted, their influences and aptitude were already audible. They became one of the region’s foremost exponents of mid-‘60s derived rock, hewing to the classic under-four-minute format with reverberating psychedelic undertones. To mark their anniversary, Trolley has released a new version of one of their earliest recordings as a digital single. Power guitars, a “Twilight Zone” sonic tinge and a pop melody delivered with a hard thrust propel Paul Wall’s agonized vocals. “Two Tickets to the Moon”? Wouldn’t we all like to escape right now.

https://trolleymilwaukee.bandcamp.com/track/two-tickets-to-the-moon

