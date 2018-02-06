Various Artists: Wax Wonders Vol. 20 (RareGospel.com)

From his home in Skokie, Ill., Jason Rosenberg is quietly preserving spiritual and musical history, even bits of Milwaukee’s, by amassing and compiling African American soul gospel obscurities onto CD-Rs.

The latest release in his multiple series, Wax Wonders Vol. 20, features both sides of 13 singles spanning the mid-1940s to the late ’60s. Whether purposefully or not, this 73-minute dose of bliss stresses male vocal groups singing with little or no instrumental accompaniment. Leave it to Milwaukeeans to take a bit of a different approach, though. The two contributions by Milwaukee’s Gospel Messengers, transferred from a 1969 45-inch freer of clicks and pops and static than some here, feature co-ed vocalizing, a spoken word break and back-up from organ and piano. Their music is filled with conviction and intensity.

As larger labels with bigger resources continue to mine the better-known troves of vintage soul gospel wealth for reissue, Rosenberg continues to go blessedly deep. May he also continue to find more from Milwaukee among the gems he unearths.