Richard Whiteman’s combo charges straight-ahead from the opening note of Very Well & Good. They could have been the band from the Johnny Carson Show circa 1960, cool and confident as soloists take their turns without ever wearing out their welcome. The band steps back from post-bop on a few numbers, slipping toward the relaxed, piano-led mode of Bill Evans. The material is original in classic jazz style with Whiteman, the bassist, writing the bulk.