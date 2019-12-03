Warren Storm 'Taking the World by Storm' (APO Records)

Covering familiar ’60s hits is a dreary game, but Warren Storm brings credibility to Creedence Clearwater Revival’s “Long as I Can See the Light.” CCR’s John Fogerty was inspired by the swampy sounds of Louisiana and Warren Storm, the “godfather of swamp pop,” began recording in the 1950s. Fogerty may well have been influenced by him. Storm’s gritty vocals and Willie Trahan’s wheezing sax invest the old song with deserved authenticity. Other numbers move with the muggy swing of New Orleans R&B as Storm invests himself in songs that cross the boundaries of country and blues.