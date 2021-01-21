Waves by SUAD (Svart Records)

The debut album from accomplished Finnish singer/songwriter SUAD resonates with organic, dark-edged pop that recalls the earthiness of Natalie Merchant and the discipline of Adele. Famous Finland musicians contributed to the nine compelling songs on Waves, an album that rolls in and out in less than 39 minutes. It’s no surprise that the singer spent years perfecting her craft via a variety of projects before taking the global solo plunge. She sounds elegantly seasoned on these mysterious, sophisticated songs that are flecked with retro beats, bold lyrics and high drama. Haunting, erratic guitars complement SUAD’s anxious delivery on “Sleep the Nights,” while the atmospheric piano-propelled ballad “Winter” underscores the subtlety of her voice. Really, though, once you press play on the enchanting leadoff track “Faces,” you’ll fall under SUAD’s spell.