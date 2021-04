At moments, Canadian jazz vocalist Erin Propp sounds a bit like her countrywoman, Joni Mitchell. But why should that be a surprise? Mitchell was one of the ‘60s singer-songwriters who gravitated from folk to jazz. On We All Want the Same Things, Propp collaborates with nimble fingered guitarist Larry Roy (a star session player in Canada) on a mostly original set of tunes that hew to ‘70s singer-songwriter influences but with a jazz accent.