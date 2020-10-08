William Chernoff 'Aim to Stay'

The dulcet tones of trumpet stand out against the sparse accompaniment on most tracks, but the band leader isn’t trumpeter Thad Bailey Mai but bassist William Chernoff. The Vancouver jazzman composed all eight selections on his debut album. His music has an awareness of pop structure and rock dynamics and has a cinematic, paint-an-emotional-picture quality to the melodies and arrangements. Guitarist Bill Frissel is a major influence in this quietly impressive collection.

