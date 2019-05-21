Women at War: Warrior Songs Vol. 2

Women at War combines the testimony of 18 different traumatized women armed forces veterans and two Gold Star family members into 15 songs supported by 17 professional songwriters and 64 musicians. The songs touch listeners’ heartstrings while serving as catharses for the women vets, who find emotional resilience through music. Best of all, the CD, produced by the nonprofit Warrior Songs, earned 2019 Album of the Year honors from the Wisconsin Area Music Industry (WAMI). Does it get any better than that?

