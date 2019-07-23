"Sin," by The Young Revelators

On their third recording, Milwaukee’s Young Revelators often sound like a great lost blues-rock band circa 1970. There are echoes of Jimi Hendrix in the occasional pyrotechnics of guitarist Alejandro Martinez on “Katy May” and “She Can’t Stop,” with bassist Ben Michalski and drummer Frank Martinez shifting into heavy funky grooves. The title track, a high-energy blues rock shuffle, displays Alejandro’s confident vocals as well as his economical, melodically meaningful solos.

In many ways, Sin represents a continuation of the trio’s previous albums and EPs. Produced by Howl Street Recordings’ Shane Hochstetler, Sin contains four stage-tested songs plus one number whipped together for the session. Inevitable question: Why a physical album? “We sell them at shows,” Alejandro answers. “And there’s been a resurgence of interest,” adds Michalski. Alejandro finishes the thought. “There is a market for people who still want to support artists—and not wait to get the music for free.”

The Young Revelators’ power trio configuration as well as their deep-cut influences link them to the best of early ’70s rock. “It’s more bare-boned with less people in a band—and less people in the van,” Frank says. Michalski adds: “It’s great hearing a big sound come out of a minimal lineup.”

On each release, the Young Revelators step outside their usual format. On Sin, “Do Me a Favor” slips away from the kick-ass ’70s blues rock into a more ruminative ’90s alt sound.