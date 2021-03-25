Zoji by Mark Wingfield with Jane Chapman and Adriano Adewal (MoonJune)

Although the harpsichord is an early keyboard associated with the Baroque, it can be used to other ends. Britain’s Jane Chapman, one of her country’s most distinguished harpsichordists, brings the instrument into unusual places in her collaboration with British guitarist Mark Wingfield and Brazilian percussionist Adriano Adewale—a characteristically global collaboration from the MoonJune crew. The trio’s music exists in a place where jazz blurs into free improvisation and edgy ambience. Chaplin’s tinkling harpsichord wraps a candlelit aura around the 21stst century proceedings, adding shadow and dimension to the electric sonic fields of Zoji.