Donna Woodall Cautiously Plots Her Future

Milwaukee singer-songwriter Donna Woodall looks forward to getting into the studio and recording a new album.

Photo courtesy of Donna Woodall Donna Woodall

How has the lockdown affected your creativity?

In terms of creativity, the lockdown and current climate in general have provided more themes to inspire my songwriting and song selection—social justice, loneliness, loss, love/relationships, unity, family, slowing down, etc.

I feel the lockdown has given me the gift of more time and reflection which, in turn, has reinvigorated a creative flow that can often get lost in the busyness of everyday life. Honestly, pre-COVID, my life was heading toward warp speed. Gigging, teaching, parenting, and putting out a myriad of other little daily fires don’t leave a lot of time at the end of the day for much more than mind-numbing TV watching.

Now, I have had more time to focus and reflect on songwriting, observe the world around me, revisit old song ideas, and pick up a new instrument. The ukulele! (Shout out to Cherylanne Kelly for getting me started.)

I’ve also been trying to learn new technology that can help me pivot to this virtual world of performing via social media. I am not a digital native, so this has been hard! I have had to be very creative with learning how to engage and connect with a “livestream” or virtual audience. I’ve been stretching myself by shifting to more of a storyteller during performances. I’m also very lucky to be married to bassist/my band mate Ethan Bender. It’s helpful to have another creative around to keep me motivated. The time at home has helped us start collaborating again.

Do you have a routine or schedule for staying in practice or working on new material?

It’s been a continued challenge during Covid-19. Initially, during this time, my goal was to discipline myself to 30 minutes to an hour of focus each day on some aspect of performing: practice, songwriting, checking out new music, etc.

Well, some days I hit that goal; some days I got sidetracked by all the headlines that have been a part of this season. There was a period, about a month or so into shelter in place, where the days began to meld together. That’s when it was most difficult to push forward and stick to a routine.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper. LEARN MORE

However, the Universe always seems to send some opportunity, phone call, friend, or experience my way to jump start my resolve again. I have been determined to make the most of time and I look at this as an opening for growth. I am a morning person, so I try to harness those ideas that come to me when I first wake. The voice memo feature on my phone has gotten a good workout during these months. I also keep small journals everywhere filled with snippets of lyrical inspiration and notes for improvement I hope to use for upcoming music projects.

Are you making plans for when you can resume playing in front of people again?

Absolutely. It’s heartbreaking right now to think about gigging. So much music was lost during this Spring and Summer. So many shows rescheduled and then just cancelled. I don’t know what the winter months will bring. Musicians and music lovers alike are really missing the scene. Many of my musician friends are struggling. My band, The Donna Woodall Group, has been fortunate to play several livestream performances during this pandemic and, most recently, a drive-in concert at the Sharon Lynne Wilson Center as part of a summer series. It’s been slow and I’ve been extremely cautious about what I book. I’ve only been taking on outdoor or live-streamed shows. It all makes me nervous. But I am itching to get back in front of a live audience again. There is little to replace that special energy. I miss smiles.

I recently had a DWTrio gig with guitarist Bob Monagle and my hubby, bassist Ethan Bender at the Cheel in Thiensville. The set up for dining and performance there exceeded my expectations. Owner Jesse Daily has done a superb job of keeping live music happening. He has redesigned outdoor spaces (The Baaree) to meet CDC guidelines and has worked to keep both performers/staff and patrons safe. Right now, these types of modifications are a must for me as a singer/performer.

Safety is my first priority. My first plan is to make sure my bandmates and I are safe when performing. I’ve been putting lots of safeguards in place - from outdoor, socially distanced rehearsals in my backyard, to contracted needs on and off stage, to creating safe boundaries with audiences. Any risks need to be considered before starting back full swing. I am hoping that, as things begin to slowly open, I will be re-booked at those festivals and concerts again next summer because I really miss our fans, friends, and family. I miss singing. I’ll have a crop of new music to share and I’m looking forward to getting into the studio and recording a new CD.

To read more stories of Milwaukee musicians dealing with lockdowns, sheltering in place and more, click here.

To read more stories by Blaine Schultz, click here.