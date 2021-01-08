Jason Wietlispach’s Ambitions Continue

× Expand Photo Credit: Paul Gaudynski

Jason Wietlispach is an ambassador of music that might be best described as not-exactly-popular. From his long-ago gig managing a used record store that specialized in jazz albums to his weekly radio WMSE program “The Modern Chamber” (“Milwaukee radio’s last remaining classical music program.”), the Chicago transplant’s ethos leads him off the beaten path.

Wietlispach’s record label, Soutrane Recording Company, has released over two dozen albums by a roster of interesting artists. He continues to write and play improvisational music that leans into Jazz but is comfortable with strains of ambient and experimental sounds. His day job is driving an 18-wheeler. At this time of year, depending on traffic and weather, his light-on-the touch improvisation skills might get called upon as much on a highway as playing his bass clarinet.

How has the lockdown affected your creativity?

Most of my music revolves around improvisation with others and COVID has put an end to most of that. Even stuff I work on by myself is meant to have others come over to my studio and overdub on. That’s just not happening for the most part. Also, playing music with friends is a great release, a wonderful way to get outside of oneself. That’s not happening as frequently; 99% of my friends are people I play music with and music is the great communicator. It’s been rather quiet lately.

Do you have a routine or schedule for staying in practice or working on new material?

As far as routine it’s been kinda broken. The playing of others inspires me to create more—to want to create. I think for a lot of musicians we need others to recharge our batteries and it’s become difficult.

Are you making plans for when you can resume playing in front of people again?

Who knows? Maybe I’ll have a record release party a year and a half after it came out. (Jason Wietlispach’s album Sea of Drone, was released in July of 2020 on vinyl with a striking handmade woodcut art cover. The Shepherd Express wrote about it here.

But all this time has given me new ideas to work on, ones not as dependent on others input. My next release will be on CD any not vinyl and will probably only be me on it. I am glad a got to finish and release my record this year before this COVID nightmare got too bad.