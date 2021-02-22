Loey Norquist’s Three-Decade Follow Up

By any measure, 30 years is a long wait for a follow up album. In 1990 Loey Norquist (recording as Loey Nelson) released her debut solo album. It came out on Warner Bros. Records. Norquist has just released her second solo album, North By Norquist on Mood Vertigo Music.

The singer and musician is backed by a fluid lineup of local veteran musicians, including “director” John Sieger. (The title is a refence to the Alfred Hitchcock film North by Northwest.)

Norquist deftly mixes folk and pop with optimism and social consciousness. Opening with the late-night intimacy of after “All This Time,” Norquist turns flirtatious with “Come in My Love” with guitarist Tim Taylor slyly quoting Jimi Hendrix. “Dream” builds on a subdued Samba rhythm over which Sieger walks through a Hawaiian guitar solo.

Norquist’s subject matter on “Sold Down the River” is matched by the somber playing of cellist Kate Norquist, violist Mary Norquist Stetson and pianist Jeff Stehr. With “Money and Sin,” Norquist’s peppy up-tempo vocal and whistling belie the title. Ultimately, her optimism shines through with the suggestion “Turn It Upside Down.”

How has the lockdown affected your creativity?

The lockdown has brought focus and acute appreciation of every musician I have ever known. This album, North by Norquist is a summation of decades of life. Toils, snares, redemption, love, forgiveness.

Do you have a routine or schedule for staying in practice or working on new material?

No routine, assignments work. I respond to tasks and challenges, Kirk McFarlin has been extraordinarily helpful at igniting the creative process during the pandemic. We have recorded through phones a thousand miles apart, but oddly, the distance has brought uninhibited commitment to song. John Sieger has been the North Star, throughout.

Are you making plans for when you can resume playing in front of people again?

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper. LEARN MORE

The last time I played live was at Shank Hall, because Peter Jest asked me to. It was an honor, as it was the 30th anniversary of his opening the club. I don’t play out often. That night was special, Mike Sieger to my left, John Sieger to my right, Bob Schneider on drums. I saw so many people that I love. It was a very special evening and if the stars in the sky permit it, there will be another such gathering, but for now, there’s just a record.