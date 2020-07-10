Sean Williamson's Hybrid Sounds and Alter Ego

Photo credit: Greg Vorobiov Sean Williamson

While he is in demand as a musician, producer and gear endorser, Sean Williamson’s pet project, Velocihamster, has been described as the world’s first introduction to metal on lap steel guitar. Dubbed Slidecore, Williamson’s crossroads has the sound of surf, blues rock and high-energy improvisation. Williamson talked about maintaining musical momentum during lockdown.

How has the lockdown affected your creativity?

The lockdown has been a lightning rod for creativity in both Velocihamster’s already dystopian visual artwork and angst filled music. If there is a positive, the isolation and lack of distraction has spawned quite a few new musical ideas.

Do you have a routine or schedule for staying in practice or working on new material?

I’m lucky enough to have a recording studio so much of my routine has remained intact for writing and producing. I’m still relatively on schedule with the release of a full length Velocihamster album in late summer/early fall, but only because much of this genre can be recorded remotely across states & countries without all the newfound risks.

Are you making plans for when you can resume playing in front of people again?

The lockdown has reinforced what starving artists already knew about how society treats them, at least in the United States. So, planning for the worst—finding creative ways to survive musically without playing out indefinitely—seems inevitable for many artists. Genres that rely on raw energy and interaction with a raucous crowd are going to have to ‘reinvent the wheel’ so to speak. I’m planning to release as much music as I can, while I still can—and maybe work on making those hamster ball bubbles comfortable to perform in.

Velocihamster's "ROAR"

