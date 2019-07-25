A Night of Blues Harmonica at Anodyne Coffee

James Harman

Three approaches to a hand-held instrument capable of voicing a wide spectrum of emotion distinguished the Tuesday, July 23, Harmonica Masters concert at Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co.’s Walker’s Point location. That co-headliners—James Harman, Jim Liban and Madison Slim—are all bluesmen, which informed the points on that spectrum. Each of them received a rousing reception, often playing to a floor filled with dancers expressing themselves in response.

Wisconsin’s own Madison Slim walked on stage with a cane and sat at a stool throughout his seven songs. Whatever impairments he suffered in no discernible way stymied his instrumental prowess or his nonchalant personality. More reciting or speaking than strictly singing when he put his voice to the mic, Slim exuded the persona of someone who has seen plenty and lived to tell what others are too cowed or in no condition to share. As he took on material by Eddie Taylor, Blues Boy Arnold, Slim Harpo and others, he vied with the economical, occasionally surf-imbued guitar of Perry Webber. The feisty battling brought more couples to the dancefloor as Slim’s set went on.

Longtime Milwaukee blues hero Jim Liban had his own worthy six-string foil in Joel Paterson, laying down clean tones of riffs, fills, solos and gentle backdrops as the silver-haired front man testified and played raconteur. That testifying came to the fore as he told of his recovery from alcoholism, telling the crowd that, much as he enjoyed beer and wine, they nevertheless “kicked his...” (jump to a blast from his harmonica); he ended that same song instrumentally, excerpting “How Dry I Am” with not a little playfulness.

At least as vulnerable was his sharing grief at his wife’s death 11 years ago. That his time of loss resulted in a cheery dedication likening his marital relationship to a dance speaks volumes about Liban’s peace of mind. Alas, he exuded glee as he spoke of his current retirement but looked no less happy saying that he makes exceptions for dates as fun as this night at Anodyne.

By dint of having the longest history of recording and tour dates from the mid-1960s onward, native Alabaman James Harman was the show’s top attraction. Not that he quite acted like it, sauntering on stage with no fanfare or introduction, laying into his work at hand with a slowly building ferocity. His rambunctiousness peaked with the humorous “Helsinki Laundromat Blues.” Harman only allowed himself five selections, as he graciously gave time to guitarist Tom Holland and upright bassist Patrick Recob to each lead a number. Recob proved to be an exceptionally expressive singer and Holland was no slouch himself.

Though the show ran nearly an hour later than its listed end time, it nevertheless would have been fun had the three masters shared the spotlight for at least one song. Sadly, that wasn’t to be. There was plenty to be happy about in the rare combination of talents to grace Anodyne in one night of cathartic, bluesy joy.