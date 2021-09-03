Big Sound from Big Wild

× Expand Photo Credit: Allen Halas

It was visually evident that the attendance was down for the first night of Summerfest 2021, likely for a myriad of different reasons. However, those who were in attendance were ready for the release of live music, and Big Wild certainly provided that on Thursday night, headlining the Miller Lite Oasis.

While the crowd was expecting producer Jackson Stell to bring a party full of heavy bass and extravagant synths, which they received en masse, there were plenty of pleasant surprises along the way. The show was very much not your conventional EDM festival act, opening with guitarist Maddie Rice plucking out a virtuoso-esque solo on an acoustic guitar. In the opening minutes, the crowd was already clamoring for more. Stell then emerged calmly to a drum riser, standing and pounding out a rhythm on a clear kit. It felt as though the music was nearly non-stop from that point forward.

Throughout the night, Stell was periodically flanked by Rice on guitar and bassist Haley Johnsen. Vocalist Ida Hawk would also occasionally join in the line. They would come and go from the sides of the stage, in matching velour suits. The visual felt reminiscent of Robert Palmer’s “Addicted to Love” music video, though Stell and many Big Wild fans may not even know who that is. In any case, the configuration of the band would change and move freely, just as Stell would calmly strut from instrument to instrument. He certainly felt at home on stage, pounding on the drums, tapping out a rhythm on a drum machine, or playing the keyboard as he saw fit. It all added to the cool factor of the night.

× Expand Photo Credit: Allen Halas

Big Wild’s sound was just as casual and calm as Stell’s appearance, while still packing a sonic punch. The low end of the mix certainly did its job, getting the crowd moving with enough bass to rattle your chest. That was coupled with a smattering of warm synths that really set the mood of the show. It all mixed to feel like a trendy loft party that you weren’t supposed to get invited to, while also delivering some of Big Wild’s biggest hits.

A couple of late surprises also floated their way into the set, but felt slightly out of rhythm with the flow of the night. A cover of Led Zeppelin’s “Black Dog” led by Hawk and Johnsen was technically proficient, but didn’t really fit the scene. A cajon solo from Stell in the back half of the set also sounded great, but not necessarily in the context of the rest of the show. Those moments were mere footnotes, however, in what felt like the most lively show of Summerfest’s opening night. The set also went well over 90 minutes, with neither Stell and co. or the fans looking eager to leave. If given the option, Big Wild and their fans would’ve likely danced into the daylight.