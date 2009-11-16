Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band @ The Bradley Center

×

A Bruce Springsteen concert is nevermerely a show; it is an event, a populist rally free of irony and inhibition.It is easy to see why a new generation of rockers, including The Hold Steady,Lucero and The Gaslight Anthem, is looking to the Boss for inspiration: Everymove he makes seems impossibly authentic. At this point in his career,Springsteen could put together a “greatest hits” set list and bask in the accoladesof his adoring fans. Instead, he has taken to performing his albums in theirentirety, a move that, in the hands of lesser musicians, could kill thespontaneity of a live performance. Thankfully, the Boss is no mere mortal, andhis decision to treat Milwaukeeto a complete run-through of Born to Runproved to be an inspired one.

As Springsteen noted onstage, Born to Run was the first album to starta real “conversation” between himself and his now-rabid fan base. More than 30years after its release, this album still touches a powerful chord among theSpringsteen faithful. In many ways, the album’s main themesthe fleeting natureof youth, the desire to escape, and love and lossremain remarkably relevant tothe graying listeners who make up Springsteen’s core audience. Notsurprisingly, up-tempo rockers like “Thunder Road” and “Born to Run” received raucous responsesfrom the capacity crowd. There was something strange, although also quiteendearing, about watching middle-aged men and women singing along like obsessedteenagers. As they helped the Boss with such lines as “Show a little faith,there’s magic in the night,” one couldn’t help but think back to moments whenthe true power of rock ’n’ roll was first revealed.

The journey through Born to Run, however, was not simply about helping the crowd relivetheir youth. Watching Springsteen passionately play such songs as “Night,”“Backstreets” and “Jungleland” made it clear that this album still means a lotto him. As he closed his eyes and delivered the chorus for “Backstreets,” itwas almost as if the adoring crowd was no longer there. And as he quietly sang“Come a little bit closer”Springsteen has been known to include a portion ofJay & the Americans’ song in his live rendition of “Backstreets”I foundmyself slowly leaning forward, hanging on his every word. It was then that Irealized the difference between remembrance and nostalgia.