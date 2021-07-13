Cheap Trick Rocks Gathering on the Green

× Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Rick Nielsen

Cheap Trick, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers from Rockford, Illinois, performed on Saturday, July 10 to an appreciative outdoor concert crowd at Gathering on the Green in Mequon.

The lineup included Robin Zander (vocals, rhythm guitar), Rick Nielsen (lead guitar, backing vocals), and a little help from their sons, Daxx Nielsen (drums, backing vocals) and Robin Taylor Zander (guitar, backing vocals). Bassist and co-founder Tom Petersson did not perform with the band since he is still recovering from undergoing open-heart surgery in March. In his place was Zander’s son, Robin Taylor Zander.

The 19-song performance included fan favorites like “Ain’t That a Shame” by Fats Domino, “I Want You to Want Me,” “Dream Police,” and “Surrender”—plus songs from their latest LP In Another World, including “The Summer Looks Good on You” and “Boys & Girls & Rock N Roll.”

In 2016 Cheap Trick was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with record sales well in excess of 20 million, and more than 40 international gold and platinum certifications.

Opening for Cheap Trick, the Milwaukee band 52nd Street, played the music of Billy Joel.

Saturday’s set list at Gathering on the Green: