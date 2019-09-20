Crowd-Pleasing Twin Peaks Pack the Turner Hall Ballroom

× Expand PHOTO CREDIT: Brianna Griepentrog Twin Peaks

Although they bear a name that was bound to create confusion and preconceptions, especially among the rabid devotees of David Lynch’s surrealist murder mystery, Twin Peaks’ ascent from the crowded Chicago rock scene to nascent mainstream success doesn’t appear to have been hindered by it in the slightest. In fact, little seems to be able to slow them down; over the course of five increasingly adventurous albums, including the brand-new Lookout Low, the critical accolades keep on coming and their fanbase has only continued to expand, with a sizeable, enthusiastic crowd turning up to greet them at Turner Hall.

Joining the group on tour this time out were a pair of fellow Chicagoland bands, one by way of Wisconsin. First up was Dehd, whose stripped-down, jangly take on bubblegum harmonies has already earned them quite a bit of deserved buzz, which they easily manage to live up to. Next came the guitar-heavy quartet Slow Pulp, originally from Madison but recently relocated south of the border, where their pleasantly nostalgic sound, which hearkens back to the best of tuneful, female-driven ‘90s alternative without being too derivative, has found an exceptionally warm welcome, as it also did among the audience here.

PHOTO CREDIT: Brianna Griepentrog Slow Pulp

When Twin Peaks emerged onstage, they were announced by vocalist and guitarist Clay Frankel, who, introducing what was to become a semi-irritating catchphrase, bellowed “Tonight’s the night!” before tossing an orange into the crowd. Puzzling stage presence aside, they largely let the music do the talking, sweating through an eclectic set as a stack of TVs flickered behind them. Cutting standard indie elements with loping psychedelic grooves and occasional dashes of sturdy heartland rock, the group is an easy crowd-pleaser and likely destined for bigger things in the future, even if Laura Palmer still looms larger in the search results.