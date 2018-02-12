GuthrieUNCOVERED Captured Dozens of Milwaukee Musicians at Their Finest

× Expand Photo credit: Adam Miszewski

Most famous for penning the anti-national anthem “This Land Is Your Land,” Woody Guthrie is one of America’s founding fathers of folk music. Even though “This Land” remains his magnum opus, the songwriter has a hearty catalog complete with hundreds of songs. Becoming familiar with a musician with such an extensive repertoire can be overwhelming for some potential fans, but those unfamiliar with Guthrie’s work would surely be intrigued after Friday night’s ambitious “Uncovered” performance.

Curator Johanna Rose seamlessly married Guthrie’s timeless tunes with contemporary messages alongside a massive group of Milwaukee musicians. Rose enlisted an army of more than 30 local musicians to pay tribute to the songwriter, and artists from every nook and cranny of Milwaukee’s music scene came out of the woodwork in full force. Rappers, rockers, soul singers and, of course, folk troubadours graciously shared the Turner Hall Ballroom’s giant stage. Not one creative muscle went unflexed as Guthrie’s music began to transcend genre.

Though beautifully performed, most of the night’s folky covers couldn’t help but be overstaged by the night’s bolder, more experimental interpretations. The night’s real show-stoppers were the covers outside of Guthrie’s own comfort zone. Bo & Airo’s jolly “Dust Bowl Blues” and Jordan Davis’ aggressive “Jesus Christ” were standouts among the 28-track setlist. The night’s two most memorable performances were easily Treccy MT’s slick, soulful rendition of “This Train” and Josh Evert’s groovy take on “Jolly Banker.”

Uncovered shows are famed for paying a unique tribute to legendary American artists, but they often pay a unique tribute to the Milwaukee music scene itself. GuthrieUNCOVERED was no exception; the gorgeous, well-deserved ode to Woody Guthrie also served as a rare chance to see the many diverse, sometimes hidden talents within the Milwaukee music scene. Sure, the performers played to their own greatest strengths, but they also highlighted those same great strengths of their peers sharing the stage. Uncovered shows are a critical reminder of our city’s musical versatility, and it’s a shame that local audiences are only allotted two per year.

Guthrie’s spirit thrived as almost every artist told the story behind their selection with passion and earnestness. The added context enhanced the entire evening’s performance and reminded audience members just how relevant Guthrie’s music remains. The famously leftist musician sang about immigration rights, killing Nazis and even hating a certain Mr. Trump—Fred, his landlord (and, yes, father of Donald). Uncovering Woody Guthrie’s body of work seems especially timely in the dicey political climate of 2018, and nearly all his songs feel as fresh today as they did when they were originally written and recorded.