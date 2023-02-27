‘If At First You Don’t’: Chuck Prophet Finally Returns to Shank Hall

× Expand Photo by Blaine Schultz Chuck Prophet at Shank Hall - Feb. 2023 Chuck Prophet at Shank Hall

With a scorching take on Alex Chilton’s “Bangkok,” Chuck Prophet triumphantly signaled his return. In a show that was originally scheduled to happen a few years ago—before the pandemic and a lymphoma diagnosis set temporary roadblocks—Prophet testified to a packed house of the faithful at Shank Hall Saturday night.

Slinging his familiar blonde Fender Telecaster and backed by The Mission Express (minus keyboardist Stephanie Finch this time), Prophet was possessed by the spirit of rock and roll. His trademark use of a lo-fi vocal microphone was a nice, preacherly touch.

Coming of age in the band Green on Red and collaborating with Dan Stuart, Prophet ventured off to a solo career in 1997. He has since collaborated with Jim Dickinson, Dan Penn and Alejandro Escovedo and he has drawn inspiration from legends, referencing Bobby Fuller and Johnny Thunders in his songs.

“Wish Me Luck” opened with Prophet quoting CCR’s hangdog “Lodi.” With a fervor usually reserved for evangelical preachers Prophet had the audience in the palm of his hand from the gitgo, managing to make eye-contact with the front row while still mugging to the back of the club. With a mix of charisma, humor and talent, it was obvious that luck had little to do with it.

Student of History

Before it was Shank Hall, the club was known as Teddy’s. Referencing the New York Dolls who “played here when it was called something else,” Prophet performed “High as Johnny Thunders.” He’d also strum an acoustic guitar for “Nixonland,” the song he introduced as drawn from a fourth-grade field trip to Richard Nixon’s first law office.

That Prophet manages to humanize one of the most flawed political figures of the 20th century and capture the essence of the star-crossed Dolls’ heartbeat is a feat of empathy. At the end of the day that may be his enduring gift as a songwriter.

He also paid tribute to Saturday night with “Jesus Was a Social Drinker,” and referenced his life as a road dog, praising the utilitarian grace of the “Ford Econoline.”

The Mission Express, bassist Kevin White, drummer Vicente Rodriguez and guitarist James DePrato, demonstrated elasticity, following Prophet’s twists and turns. DePrato even stole the spotlight with a nifty tribute to Chet Atkins.

Closing with the sonic cathedral, “You Did (Bomp Shooby Dooby Bomp),” Prophet conducted a master class in how to play a rock and Rrll show in a nightclub.

Paying tribute to the late Jeff Beck with The Yardbirds “I’m Not Talking,” a three-song encore also included “Summertime Thing” which featured catchy slide guitar from DePrato and “Willie Mays Is Up at Bat” from Prophet’s love letter to San Francisco, the 2012 album Temple Beautiful.