The King Khan and BBQ Show @ Mad Planet

×

King Khan was wearing a blue wig andsilver swimsuit, while Mark Sultan (aka BBQ) wore a pink turban and purplerobe. The look was part goofball, part mystic. A sheet with an ocean scene wasspread out behind them. The image echoed the aquatic-themed album art of theirmost recent album, Invisible Girl,and set the audience up for a garage rock party on the beach.

It’s been quite a tour for the Montreal duo. Khan andthe band’s tour manager were arrested in mid-November in Oak Grove, Ky.,for alleged possession of hallucinogenic mushrooms. The band was forced tocancel three shows between Kentucky and Los Angeles.

The band packed Mad Planet on a rareTuesday night show for a crowd excited to hear their mix of garage rock, blues,soul, surf and doo-wop.

The show opened with local band DrugsDragons spraying sweat and yelling “rock ’n’ roll” over and over for one oftheir songs. Those Darlins, a band from Tennesseeled by three women, caught the crowd’s attention with twangy rock songs like“Snaggle Tooth Mama.”

For their set, The King Khan and BBQ Showplayed some favorites and songs off the new album, like “Tastebuds,” a perversesong in which Khan sings about his wish that genitalia came equipped with tastebuds, with a chugging beat. The crowd pogo danced. Although many of their songsare of a joking nature, tunes like the crooning doo-wop style “Anala” show awell-crafted and even tender side.

For the last song of the set, ahalf-dozen ladies rushed the stage and started some sock-hop dancing, only tobe kicked off by King Khan. Despite some booing over this tyrannical move, theKing told the audience he loved Milwaukee,and the band was cheered back onstage.

Those Darlins joined them in playing“Animal Party” for the encore. One of the Darlins wore a chicken mask and theysang along, dancing, making animal noises and pantomiming elephant trunks withtheir arms.