× Expand Photo Credit: Blaine Schultz

Upbeat soul crooner Lex Allen headlined the debut VinterSköl Musik Festival, closing the night at Nō Studios. Armed with a laptop and backed by guitarist Nate Pflughoeft, Allen had the audience in the palm of his hand, tossing off between-song asides and winking at fans. Venturing into the crowd with a handheld mic, his charisma was on full display. There might come a day when folks will brag about seeing Allen in this small venue.