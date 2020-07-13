Live Music Gets Back to the Garden

× Expand Photo credit: Blaine Schultz Voot Warnings plays at the Community Garden School in Riverwest on Saturday, July 11, 2020.

Saturday afternoon, in the shadow of St. Casimir Church Voot Warnings played a socially distanced concert at the Community Garden School in Riverwest. With an audience spaced around the garden and across the street at tables outside Bremen Café, Warnings and his stoic rhythm section of drummer Victor Demichei and bassist Jacob Mucin took aim at the current sitting president with “These Things I Believe” and Covid-19 naysayers with “Quarantine is Not Funny.” Adapting to the all-ages atmosphere, Warnings transformed his anthem “Dance, Motherfucker Dance” into “Wash, Brothers and Sisters Wash.”

