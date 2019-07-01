Lizzo's Empowering Performance

× Expand Photo credit: Twitter user @lizzo Lizzo

Despite torrential downpour and threat of 60 mph winds just hours before, Lizzo reigned in a crowd of die-hard fans of all ages on Thursday, June 27. The crowd overflowed past the Harley Davidson sign into foot traffic. Lizzo matched the energy behind her album, never lacking authentic self-love and empowerment for her fans.

Did you expect anything less of Lizzo other than red metallic leotards, Barney purple lights and twerking on roller skates? Her third studio album Cuz I Love You put Lizzo on the map. This album caught a following amongst women of all demographics. From middle-aged moms to young teens to girls in their mid-20s, they all could be seen dancing and screaming word for word Lizzo’s motivational lyrics. Shamelessly herself, Lizzo’s confidence radiated.

Lizzo and her dancers twerked and twerked and twerked some more. On roller skates, on the ground, with one leg up, while handstanding. A full choreographed spectacle allowed Lizzo to shine brighter than her album can translate. Her album fails to really acknowledge the pipes on this woman. Lizzo opened the show belting the album title Cuz I Love You with a gospel pop bang. Live performing suits Lizzo better, giving her space to truly shine (literally in her metallic leotard and humid glow).

Song after song, Lizzo barely needed to sing the lyrics herself. The crowd easily managed to fill in the blanks while Lizzo rolled and dropped it low. Using pop culture fads like “hitting the woah” while sticking to classic roots by performing Aretha Franklin’s “Respect,” Lizzo’s empowerment spoke to all ages. “Your transgressions will become your greatest blessings,” she reminds the crowd. A great showcase of black women owning their identity and proudly flaunting themselves, contagious for anyone watching.

Read more of our Summerfest coverage, including editor picks, concert previews, daily promotions and opinions here.