Pablove Benefit Concert @ Turner Hall Ballroom

From rock ’n’ roll grooves to hip-hop beats, Milwaukee’s music scene is known for its diversity. On Saturday, that diversity was joined by creativity and passion during a benefit for children battling cancer. The bill featured a number of bands that have close ties to Pablove Foundation founder Jeff Castelaz, a former Milwaukee resident who managed many Wisconsin bands before moving to California and forming Dangerbird Records.

The concert was rife with memorable moments. Early in the night, the hip-hop group The Rusty Ps brought out Evan Christian, whose guitar playing and beat-boxing fleshed out the group's tunes along with DJ Madhatter’s beats. They finished their set with the song “Foundation,” which touched on one of the night’s common themes: love one another.

Milwaukee's superb rock ’n’ roll was on display with bands like Jaill, whose jangly and riff-happy rock wasn't much affected by the group downsizing to a trio, and Maritime, a longtime local staple with fabled roots in The Promise Ring. During Maritime’s set singer Davey von Bohlen stepped to the side of the stage to play some chords on his guitar for one of the kids.

Strong songwriters were prominently displayed throughout the night as well, including Appleton's Cory Chisel. Accompanied by a keyboardist, Chisel filled the hall with his powerful, soulful folk, spinning stories of life in songs like “Born Again.” That intimacy continued later when Goran Kralj of The Gufs performed many of that group's songs.

The night ended on a strong note with sets from Dangerbird Records acts Fitz and the Tantrums and Brian Aubert and Nikki Monninger from Silversun Pickups.

Fitz and the Tantrums turned the Turner Hall crowd into a dance party with their soul throwbacks. Influenced by the Motown greats, singers Michael Fitzpatrick and Noelle Scaggs flaunted their charisma as they jumped and twisted while firing up the crowd. A highlight was a cover of Eurythmics’ “Sweet Dreams” that they injected with soulful jubilance.

What Aubert and Monninger’s unplugged set lacked in instruments, it made up for in raw intensity. The duo connected with their fans by taking requests for much of the show, delivering fiery acoustic renditions of Silversun Pickups songs “Panic Switch,” “Creation Lake” and “Lazy Eye.” Between songs Aubert heaped praise on Milwaukee.

The most powerful of the night’s many memorable moments, though, occurred between sets. In the middle of the bill, Pablove’s Castelaz introduced an 11-year-old girl who described her fight to overcome cancer and her courage to live life to the fullest.