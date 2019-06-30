Raine Stern's Impressive Set

× Expand Photo credit: Blaine Schultz Raine Stern

“I wrote that song when I was fifteen—a couple years ago,” said Raine Stern, early in her set Saturday at Summerfest’s Johnson Controls World Stage. It is not every day you witness a musician in her early 20s leading a nine-piece band. Then again Stern is not your average young musician.

During an extended soundcheck she stepped on a wha-wah pedal and pealed off the intro to Jimi Hendrix’ "Voodoo Child (Slight Return)." That caught people’s ears.

Flanked by a pair of backing vocalists and a two-piece horn section, the charismatic Stern often took flight with blazing Stratocaster solos. Her gritty, soulful vocals were supported by a full rhythm section of keyboards, bass, drums and rhythm guitar.

Performing songs she said would be on her upcoming album, Stern balanced driving blues numbers with downtempo tunes that took full advantage of the band.

With the next act waiting side-stage perhaps wondering “What did we get into?”, Stern’s youthful exuberance was on full display—bounding across stage to dance with band mates while ripping out a solo. Yet Stern possesses an ability and confidence beyond her years. It will be interesting to witness her develop her artistic voice.